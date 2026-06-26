Taktile has secured USD 110 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives to expand its AI platform for financial institutions.

Balderton Capital, Index Ventures, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and Dig Ventures also participated. The company will direct the capital towards expanding its presence across the US, EMEA, and Latin America, and towards advancing its AI capabilities for banking and insurance use cases.

Automating decisions in regulated environments

Taktile provides decision infrastructure for financial institutions, enabling banks and insurers to deploy autonomous AI agents for processes that have historically required substantial manual effort, including the underwriting of business loans, the assessment of insurance claims, and the detection of financial crime. Furthermore, the platform is designed for regulated environments, giving stakeholders, from heads of credit to fraud officers, the ability to monitor and control AI-generated outcomes.

An important development in the company's trajectory came in December 2025, when Taktile Labs, the company's applied AI research institute, determined that AI models had crossed a threshold at which they could reliably handle high-stakes decisions previously reserved for human experts. This finding coincided with a broader acceleration in demand for decision automation across the financial services sector.

Investor perspective and strategic direction

Maik Taro Wehmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Taktile, said that general-purpose AI tooling is insufficient for managing mission-critical financial decisions, where errors carry significant costs. He added that the company's aim is to help institutions redirect manual capacity to higher-value work, while keeping all outcomes, whether human or AI-generated, aligned with business and customer objectives.

Furthermore, Christian Resch, Partner in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said Taktile stands out for combining technical depth with a clear understanding of how regulated financial institutions operate, working with a broad range of institutions to build, test, and automate complex workflows. Jade Mandel, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said the company has demonstrated the ability to help financial institutions realise value from AI in high-stakes, regulated decision-making contexts.

The Series C proceeds will support product development and continued expansion across the US, EMEA, and Latin America.