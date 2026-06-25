Thredd has implemented Visa Cloud Connect across Asia Pacific as part of its broader cloud-native infrastructure strategy.

The implementation targets fintechs, digital banks, and Embedded Finance providers operating across the region, and follows a global agreement between Thredd and Visa to enable the service.

Visa Cloud Connect provides organisations with access to VisaNet, Visa's global payments network, through cloud-based infrastructure rather than traditional data centre hardware. For Thredd, the implementation represents a step in a broader transition from hardware-dependent environments towards an end-to-end cloud-native model with direct network connectivity. The company states that this approach reduces reliance on third-party intermediaries and provides greater internal control over platform performance, monitoring, and resilience.

Damien Gough, Head of APAC at Thredd, described the move as an important step in the evolution of the company's infrastructure strategy for the region. He noted that the industry is shifting beyond traditional processing environments towards cloud-native, real-time financial infrastructure, where speed, resilience, and scalability are increasingly central to competitive positioning. Gough also highlighted that developments across areas such as artificial intelligence, agentic commerce, and multi-rail payments require infrastructure capable of evolving rapidly alongside changing customer behaviour, regulatory requirements, and new forms of commerce.

In addition, the implementation supports Thredd's hosted model in APAC, allowing fintechs, digital banks, and other digital-first businesses to use Thredd-managed infrastructure without building or maintaining their own direct connectivity environments. This model is designed for organisations that prioritise speed of execution and simplified programme deployment.

Local deployment flexibility and market-specific requirements

Beyond the hosted model, the implementation expands Thredd's capacity to support dedicated local deployments in individual markets where client or regulatory requirements call for it. Visa Cloud Connect enables the company to establish local instances in major markets more quickly than traditional infrastructure models would allow. Furthermore, for institutions with data residency or data sovereignty requirements, such as tier-one or tier-two banks, this represents a clearer path towards market-specific deployments where commercially and operationally appropriate.

In operational terms, the move is expected to support faster programme onboarding, more efficient release cycles, and improved platform reliability for clients across the region. The transition to direct cloud connectivity forms part of Thredd's longer-term strategy to build a more adaptable and scalable issuing infrastructure in Asia Pacific.