Lorum has launched a yield-bearing capability within its cash management platform, targeting mid-market financial institutions.

The feature will be available alongside multi-currency clearing, custody, and foreign exchange services already offered through the platform.

The development targets mid-market financial institutions, a segment that, according to the company, has historically lacked direct access to money market instruments and treasury bills through their existing banking relationships. Where systemically important banks have long operated treasury and trade services on infrastructure designed for the largest counterparties, smaller institutions have had limited options for putting operational cash to work while retaining immediate access and control.

Single-account structure, execution-only model

According to the official press release, the yield capability is designed as an execution-only service. Lorum will act on client instruction to allocate idle balances into a defined set of high-quality liquid assets, with no discretionary management involved. Client funds are held on a fully reserved basis, meaning the platform carries no lending book and does not engage in rehypothecation. Investment income is passed through to clients on a pro-rata basis over the investment period.

Eligible balances include dollars held for foreign exchange execution, operational liquidity buffers, and funding held between collection and payout cycles, cash that would otherwise sit unproductive within the payment flow.

In addition, the strategic framing positions Lorum against the traditional model, in which yield, clearing, custody, and foreign exchange sit with separate providers, each shaped by their own balance sheet priorities. Through the process of consolidating these functions into a single relationship, the company aims to remove the fragmentation that mid-market institutions currently navigate to manage treasury operations.

George Davis, Founder and CEO of Lorum, described the model as analogous to a modernised custody and clearing infrastructure, citing BNY as a reference point, a custody-led model in which client assets are held and managed without the platform taking principal risk.