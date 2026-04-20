PenFed Credit Union has partnered with InvestiFi to offer embedded investing services to its approximately 2.8 million members.

The collaboration is set to to bring embedded investing capabilities to its members through the credit union's existing mobile and online banking platforms. The arrangement allows members to access investment services without leaving PenFed's digital environment.

Integrated investing within digital banking

Under the agreement, PenFed members will gain access to self-directed securities investing, a robo-advisory service branded as Guided Investing, and financial education resources, all accessible within the credit union's mobile and online banking interfaces. Members will be able to fund investment accounts directly from existing checking accounts and view investment balances alongside their standard banking activity, removing the need for separate logins or third-party platforms.

The integration targets a recognised behavioural pattern in digital finance: users of standalone investment platforms have shown a willingness to accept lower yields on cash deposits in exchange for the convenience of investing from the same account used for everyday transactions. Trhough the process of keeping investment activity within its own platform, PenFed aims to reduce deposit outflows to external investment services, increase member engagement, and strengthen its position as a full-service financial institution.

Credit union context and strategic positioning

PenFed Credit Union, based in the US, serves close to 2.8 million members. Credit unions more broadly have faced growing pressure to extend their digital service offerings to remain competitive with both traditional banks and fintech providers, which have expanded into investment and wealth management products in recent years. Embedding investment functionality directly into banking infrastructure represents one approach credit unions are adopting to address this challenge.

InvestiFi, also based in the US, provides white-label investment technology designed for integration into financial institution platforms. The company's model centres on enabling credit unions and banks to offer investment products under their own digital banking environments rather than directing members to separate brokerage services.

A PenFed company official noted that member expectations now include the ability to bank and invest within the same platform, and that the partnership supports the credit union's broader mission of making investing accessible to its membership base.

The partnership does not include a disclosed financial value or a stated timeline for the full rollout of services to members.