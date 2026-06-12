ING and bolttech partner on embedded insurance in Europe

ING and bolttech have announced a strategic partnership to expand embedded insurance and protection solutions across multiple European markets.

The collaboration is already live in four markets - the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, and Belgium - with further markets described as being in the pipeline.

In addition, the partnership centres on integrating bolttech's technology-enabled insurance platform with ING's customer network and international distribution infrastructure. According to the announcement, the arrangement is designed to simplify customer access to protection products while reducing the operational complexity that typically accompanies multi-market insurance programmes.

Embedding insurance into banking infrastructure

Embedded insurance has gained traction across Europe as banks seek to diversify revenue and deepen customer relationships without building underwriting capabilities in-house. For banks operating across multiple jurisdictions, managing separate insurance partnerships or licences in each market presents a significant operational burden, which purpose-built insurtechs such as bolttech position themselves to address.

ING's decision to formalise this arrangement as a strategic partnership follows the bank's rollout of a global subscriptions model, which the announcement identifies as the broader commercial framework within which embedded insurance is being scaled. The partnership with bolttech appears to function as a distribution and technology layer within that model, rather than as a standalone product initiative.

Furthermore, Bolttech, which operates across markets in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, provides an insurance exchange and embedded distribution platform connecting insurers, distributors, and customers. The EMEA operation is the relevant entity for this partnership.

Sali Salieski, Global Head of Private Individuals, ING, indicated that the arrangement reflects the bank's focus on evolving its customer offering across international markets, while bolttech's EMEA leadership noted the opportunity to combine platform capability with ING's distribution reach.

The go-live across four markets simultaneously suggests that the partnership infrastructure (including product integration, regulatory approvals where required, and operational setup) was developed and deployed in parallel ahead of the public announcement. The timeline for additional market launches was not specified in the announcement.

For the embedded insurance segment more broadly, a partnership of this scale between a pan-European retail bank and a global insurtech platform underscores the continued shift away from traditional bancassurance models, in which banks typically hold equity stakes in insurance entities, towards technology-mediated distribution arrangements that offer greater flexibility and faster deployment.