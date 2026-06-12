Prex has received operating authorisation from Peru's SBS to start operations as a digital credit institution.

Peru's Superintendence of Banking, Insurance and AFPs (SBS) has granted Prex an operating licence, making the Uruguay-based fintech the first fully digital credit institution authorised to operate in the country. The authorisation follows a regulatory process that began in 2024.

A milestone for digital banking in Peru

Prex, which specialises in digital financial services, completed the full regulatory pathway required by the SBS before receiving clearance to begin operations. The process, initiated in 2024, marks one of the longer compliance timelines seen among digital entrants into the Peruvian financial system.

The development is notable within the context of Peru's evolving digital banking landscape. Following the announcement, Prex will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Other international players still in process

Prex's authorisation comes as other international financial players continue their own regulatory procedures to enter the Peruvian market. Revolut, the UK-based neobank, and BTG Pactual, the Brazil-based investment bank, are among those still navigating the SBS approval process.

The parallel timelines highlight the SBS's structured approach to licensing digital and foreign financial entities, with each applicant required to complete an independent regulatory review. Peru has been positioning itself as a market of interest for digital finance operators across Latin America, and the Prex authorisation signals that the country's supervisory framework is capable of processing and approving fully digital credit institution models.

For Prex, the licence represents a significant expansion beyond its existing footprint. The company has previously operated digital payments and financial services in other Latin American markets, and entry into Peru as a licensed credit institution broadens both its geographic reach and its product scope within the region.