Mollie has launched its payment platform in Slovakia, extending its merchant network across Central Europe.

The move brings Mollie's payments infrastructure to the Slovakian market, where the company says it sees growing demand from online businesses seeking to scale beyond domestic borders.

Single integration for cross-border payments

According to the official press release, the platform provides merchants with a single integration point to access a range of payment methods, including major credit and debit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and local payment methods used across European markets. The ability to offer localised checkout experiences across multiple countries is central to the product's proposition for businesses pursuing cross-border growth.

Slovakia's ecommerce sector has developed steadily in recent years, and local merchants looking to enter Western European markets commonly face operational challenges around currency management, payment method diversity, and cross-border reconciliation. Mollie's platform is designed to address these operational complexities through a unified infrastructure, rather than requiring merchants to manage multiple payment integrations across different markets.

The company positions the launch as part of a broader push to establish a presence across the European continent. Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie, noted that Slovakia's location in Central Europe makes it a strategically relevant market for the firm's regional expansion plans, and that the goal is to reduce the barriers Slovakian merchants face when competing in pan-European markets.

No specific merchant adoption targets or timelines for the Slovakian market were disclosed at the time of the announcement.