Canada-based KOHO has raised USD 92 million in a funding round that values the fintech at USD 951 million (CAD 1.33 billion).

The round introduces several new investors, including Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund with over USD 385 billion in assets under management, and Savano Capital, a US-based investment firm focused on expansion-stage businesses. The founder and CEO of Shopify, and the COO of Affirm also participated. Moreover, existing backers Portage Ventures, Drive Capital, BDC Capital, HOOPP, and Eldridge also contributed to the round.

Building towards a regulated banking structure

KOHO has stated that a primary purpose of the capital raise is to establish the initial capital base required to pursue a federally regulated banking licence in Canada. Obtaining such a licence would require ministerial approval and, if granted, would allow KOHO to operate under a broader regulatory framework - offering the potential for reduced operating costs, greater product flexibility, and expanded consumer protections compared to its current structure as a fintech provider.

The company has been working through the regulatory process prior to this raise, though no timeline for licence approval has been disclosed.

Operating under a federal banking licence in Canada is a significant undertaking. The country's banking sector is governed by the Bank Act and overseen by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), with new licences historically granted infrequently. For fintechs seeking to move beyond partnerships with existing chartered banks (the model through which many currently hold deposits and issue cards) obtaining a full licence represents a structural shift in both capability and regulatory obligation.

Company profile and product scope

Founded in 2014, KOHO has grown to serve more than 2.5 million customers across Canada. The platform offers spending and savings accounts, credit-building tools, overdraft protection, and a recently launched crypto offering. With this round, the company has raised USD 362 million (CAD 507 million) in total funding to date.

The composition of the investor group reflects a mix of institutional capital and operator experience from within the fintech and technology sectors. Mubadala's participation adds sovereign capital from the Gulf region, while the involvement of senior executives from Shopify and Affirm brings operator-level credibility from two companies with established track records in commerce infrastructure and consumer lending, respectively.

The new capital is intended to fund both the regulatory pursuit and continued growth across KOHO's existing product suite, though specific allocation details have not been disclosed.