TBC Uzbekistan has launched a fully digital payroll feature within its TBC Business platform, targeting SMEs across the country.

The new functionality allows SME clients to process payroll payments at any time, including weekends and public holidays, with salaries credited instantly to employees' TBC Salom debit cards. The feature carries no additional cost for businesses and is designed to automate a routine financial process that has traditionally required manual intervention or adherence to standard banking hours.

Rapid uptake since December 2024 launch

TBC Business launched in December 2024 and has since registered more than 30.000 businesses on the platform. The payroll feature represents the latest addition to a product suite that has expanded steadily since launch. Previous additions include an SME lending product, a dedicated TBC Business mobile application, and the acquisition of BILLZ, a retail management SaaS platform operating in Uzbekistan.

Together, these developments position TBC Business as a multi-function platform covering areas such as inventory management, payroll processing, payments, and business banking services.

Employee-side benefits embedded in the ecosystem

The payroll feature is structured to extend benefits beyond the employer. Employees of participating companies can apply online for a TBC Salom card, earn cashback on purchases, and receive interest on balances held within the TBC ecosystem. Additional features include commission-free transfers via the TBC UZ app and cash rebates on deposits and withdrawals.

This approach reflects a broader strategy of deepening ecosystem engagement - a pattern observed across digital banking platforms operating in high-growth markets, where cross-product usage drives both retention and revenue diversification. In Uzbekistan, where digital financial infrastructure has expanded rapidly in recent years, such ecosystem-building carries particular relevance.

TBC Uzbekistan is part of TBC Bank Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its Uzbekistan operations focus on the consumer and SME segments through a digital-first model, distinct from its parent group's core Georgian banking business. The SME segment is a strategic priority, given the structural weight of small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan's economy.

Nika Kurdiani, CEO of TBC Uzbekistan, commented that the payroll feature is intended to reduce administrative burden for entrepreneurs and free capacity for business growth, while ensuring employees receive wages through a consistent digital channel.

The expansion of TBC Business comes as competition in Uzbekistan's digital banking sector has intensified, with domestic and international players building out products for the underserved SME segment. TBC Uzbekistan's approach (combining banking services with SaaS tools through acquisitions such as BILLZ) positions the platform as a business management offering as much as a financial one.