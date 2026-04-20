Global fintech has reached USD 650 billion in revenue and grown 21% year-on-year, with AI, digital assets, and banking licences reshaping the sector's competitive landscape.

Whilst payments were among the earliest areas of growth in several geographies, significant regional variation persists, with other segments still in early stages of development.

The market could reach USD 2 trillion by 2030 if recent growth rates are sustained. In a subdued initial public offering environment, fintechs were notable performers, with 31 companies going public and representing 12% of market capitalisation. Current penetration sits at approximately 4%, suggesting substantial room for expansion.

Four trends defining the next era

According to the official press release, four structural forces are expected to shape the trajectory of the sector over the coming years.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating commoditisation, disintermediation, and cost compression across financial services. This places particular pressure on mid-sized incumbents, whilst creating a competitive opening for scaled fintechs that can adapt quickly. A separate category of 'horizontal fintechs', providers of enabling technology to incumbents rather than direct competitors, is growing faster than customer-facing firms and contributing to modernisation from within.

Digital assets are gaining traction, with stablecoins offering fast, low-cost payment infrastructure. The majority of current activity, however, remains concentrated in crypto-native use cases. Stablecoin market value, alongside broader tokenisation growth, could reach between USD 2 trillion and USD 4 trillion by 2030.

Moreover, fintechs are also increasingly pursuing banking licences as a strategic lever, seeking to lower funding costs, expand product capabilities, and build institutional trust. This could widen the gap between large, licenced players and smaller competitors without the same regulatory standing.

Six growth arenas emerging

The analysis identifies six areas where the next wave of fintech growth may concentrate: digital-asset infrastructure and networks, agentic AI solutions targeting both new market entrants and incumbent modernisation, SME lending powered by proprietary data assets, and AI-driven wealth advisory targeting currently underserved segments, as well as horizontal insurtechs positioned to leapfrog banking in digital transformation and identity and trust infrastructure, which becomes increasingly critical as the sector fragments across neobanks, Embedded Finance providers, and digital-asset platforms.

Maturity as a competitive differentiator

For fintechs seeking to emerge from the current period of disruption in a stronger position, the analysis points to three dimensions of maturity: demonstrating credible unit economics alongside strong growth, prioritising distribution over product development as AI accelerates the pace and reduces the cost of building, as well as treating regulatory compliance as a source of competitive differentiation rather than an operational constraint. Fintechs that advance across all three dimensions are, according to the analysis, best positioned to lead the next phase of sector development.