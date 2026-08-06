Borderless.xyz and Mastercard have launched a pilot to explore trust standards for cross-border stablecoin payments.

Stablecoins are increasingly used to move value across borders, offering participants faster and more efficient payment options. In addition, as adoption expands, the companies said, participants need reliable ways to confirm counterparties' identities and verify that they meet applicable standards and requirements.

The pilot will examine how Mastercard Crypto Credential can address this by generating assurance signals that participants can fold into their own approval, compliance, and risk management processes. Mastercard Crypto Credential is designed to support verifiable interactions across digital asset ecosystems by applying common standards intended to add confidence, transparency, and certainty to transactions conducted across blockchain networks.

According to Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO and co-founder of Borderless.xyz, one recurring friction point for stablecoin payment operators is that compliance processes do not scale at the same pace as the payment network itself, since each new provider currently requires the verification process to be repeated. In addition, he compared the approach being piloted to the model used in correspondent banking, where originating compliance is trusted by downstream parties rather than re-executed at every counterparty, noting that Mastercard is applying a similar logic to digital asset payments through the Borderless.xyz network.

Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president for blockchain and digital assets at Mastercard, said the collaboration builds on a relationship that began through Start Path, Mastercard's startup engagement programme, and has developed as the digital asset ecosystem has matured.

Network participants and scope

The pilot combines Mastercard's work on trust standards for digital asset ecosystems with Borderless.xyz's network of stablecoin payment providers. Through the collaboration, the companies aim to determine how trusted governance signals can reduce friction and increase confidence in cross-border stablecoin payments as adoption increases.

Several participants in the Borderless.xyz network are involved in the pilot, including Infinia, Walapay, and Koywe, a number of which are also alumni of Mastercard Start Path. Under the pilot, these operators are among the first stablecoin payment providers to run on what the companies describe as a single-audit compliance model applied at network scale, meaning that a single compliance verification could be recognised across multiple network participants rather than assessed individually by each one.

Mastercard has been developing Crypto Credential as part of its broader digital asset infrastructure work, aimed at giving participants in blockchain-based payment networks a consistent way to verify counterparties. The Borderless.xyz pilot represents an application of that framework specifically to cross-border stablecoin payment flows, an area where regulatory and compliance requirements can vary by jurisdiction and counterparty.