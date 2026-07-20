BitPay B.V., the European subsidiary of US-based BitPay, Inc., has received authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The licence was granted by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), providing BitPay with a regulated basis to offer crypto-related payment services across the EU.

A single framework for EU operations

MiCA, which came into force to harmonise crypto-asset rules across EU member states, replaces the previously fragmented set of national licensing regimes that crypto firms had to navigate individually. Under a single CASP authorisation, a firm can passport its services across the bloc rather than seeking separate approval in each country. For BitPay, this means merchants and partners in the EU can access crypto payment acceptance, stablecoin-denominated payments, and cross-border payment services under one regulatory umbrella. Consumers, in turn, gain access to crypto tools for spending and managing digital assets, alongside buying, selling, and swapping functionality offered through BitPay's partners.

Part of a broader regulatory footprint

The MiCA authorisation adds to BitPay's existing set of regulatory approvals, which already includes money transmitter licences and other permissions held in various jurisdictions globally. A company official described the authorisation as an important milestone that reinforces the firm's ability to serve businesses and consumers with regulated digital asset services across the EU, framing it as validation of a compliance-first approach. Another company representative noted that Europe represents a significant region for the future of payments, and that the firm is now positioned, from its Netherlands base, to support merchants, partners, and consumers as demand for digital asset services grows.

Context and next steps

BitPay has operated in the cryptocurrency payments sector since 2011. The company describes the MiCA licence as the next step in that history, coming as digital assets become more integrated into commerce, consumer finance, stablecoin payments, and cross-border transactions. BitPay has indicated it will continue investing in its European operations, partnerships, and regulated payment infrastructure.

The authorisation places BitPay among the crypto payment providers that have sought MiCA licensing since the regulation's rollout, as the EU framework becomes a reference point for firms seeking to operate crypto-asset services across multiple member states without separate national licences.