Crypto.com has announced a USD 400 million strategic investment from Citadel Securities, valuing the company at USD 20 billion. The investment marks the first institutional funding round in the company's decade-long history.

Context within crypto's institutionalisation

According to Crypto.com, the investment comes as the crypto industry undergoes a period of institutionalisation, with digital assets increasingly functioning as infrastructure across a broader segment of capital markets. The company said the funding is expected to support its expansion into additional asset classes, including tokenised securities and derivatives, as part of an effort to connect digital asset markets with traditional financial markets.

Company commentary

A company official at Crypto.com said the investment reflects continued momentum toward institutional adoption of crypto, describing the scale of the opportunity as significant as digital assets become more integrated into financial market infrastructure. The official said the company's regulatory and technical infrastructure, developed over the past decade, positions it to pursue growth across additional asset classes.

A company official at Citadel Securities described the convergence of traditional financial markets and digital asset infrastructure as an ongoing development with the potential to improve market efficiency. The official said Crypto.com has built infrastructure supporting the continued institutionalisation of the digital asset market, and that Citadel Securities is looking to collaborate with the company as this development continues.

Implications for institutional crypto adoption

The investment reflects continued interest from established financial institutions in gaining exposure to digital asset infrastructure, as crypto platforms increasingly position themselves to support both digital-native and traditional asset classes. As tokenised securities and derivatives markets continue to develop, partnerships between crypto exchanges and institutional trading firms may play a role in shaping how digital asset infrastructure integrates with existing capital markets going forward.