Binance has withdrawn its MiCA licence application with Greece's HCMC and will pursue authorisation in a different EU member state ahead of the transition deadline.

Binance has announced the withdrawal of its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence application with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) in Greece, citing the absence of a formal decision as the MiCA transition period reaches its end. The company has stated it will pursue authorisation in another EU member state, which it will announce publicly when ready.

Binance described its engagement with the HCMC as constructive and conducted in good faith over many months, but concluded that moving to a different jurisdiction would provide greater clarity for users in the near term while it pursues a compliant long-term approach in Europe.

User impact and communications

Binance has acknowledged that some users may be affected depending on their country of residence and account status. The company stated it is contacting all EU users directly with account-specific information explaining whether any action is required, what options are available, relevant timelines, and support contacts. Binance encouraged users to monitor email and in-app notifications and cautioned against scams, stating it will never contact users by phone or request passwords, two-factor authentication codes, or private keys.

Regulatory context and timeline pressure

The withdrawal takes place against the backdrop of the 1 July 2026 MiCA transitional deadline, by which crypto-asset service providers operating in the EU must hold formal MiCA authorisation or cease offering regulated services. The concentration of licence completions and withdrawals in the days immediately preceding this deadline reflects the regulatory urgency facing exchanges operating across EU markets.

Binance's withdrawal from the Greek process is not a departure from the EU market. The company stated its commitment to Europe remains unchanged and expressed confidence it will secure authorisation in another EU member state within the coming months. The choice of jurisdiction has not been disclosed.

The development adds to a broader picture of MiCA licensing activity across the EU, with multiple exchanges - including Coinbase, OpenPayd, and others - having secured or announced licences in Luxembourg, Malta, and Liechtenstein in recent weeks.