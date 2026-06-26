OpenPayd has secured authorisation under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, enabling it to offer crypto-asset services across the European Economic Area.

UK-based OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure platform, has received authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The licence enables OpenPayd to offer services, including fiat-to-stablecoin on-ramping and off-ramping across the European Economic Area via passporting rights.

The authorisation was secured days before the 1 July 2026 MiCA transitional deadline, by which crypto companies operating in the EU must hold formal authorisation or cease offering regulated crypto-asset services. On the same day as the OpenPayd announcement, Bitcoin Suisse secured a MiCA licence in Liechtenstein, and Ripple announced preliminary CASP approval in Luxembourg, reflecting an acceleration of licence completions ahead of the deadline.

Business context and client base

OpenPayd launched its stablecoin infrastructure approximately one year prior to the MiCA authorisation, providing businesses with a single platform for managing fiat currencies and digital assets. The company processes more than USD 240 billion in annualised transaction volume for more than 1,100 businesses worldwide, including Kraken, eToro, OKX, and B2C2.

The MiCA licence formalises OpenPayd's ability to serve these clients and prospective new clients with regulated crypto-asset services across the EEA, providing the regulatory certainty that institutional and enterprise clients increasingly require when selecting digital asset infrastructure providers. The MFSA has also issued MiCA licences to OKX and Gemini, establishing Malta as one of the more active licensing jurisdictions under the new framework.

Nasdaq listing and valuation

The MiCA authorisation follows OpenPayd's announcement earlier in June 2026 of a proposed merger with Titan Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, which would see OpenPayd's shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker 'OP'. The transaction values OpenPayd at approximately USD 1.1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The combination of a MiCA licence and a pending Nasdaq listing positions OpenPayd as both a regulated European crypto-asset service provider and a prospective US-listed public company simultaneously - a relatively uncommon dual-track development in the financial infrastructure sector.