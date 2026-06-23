Ripple has secured preliminary MiCA CASP licence approval from Luxembourg's CSSF to serve financial institutions across the EEA.

Subject to final conditions, the approval will enable the company to offer regulated cryptoasset services to financial institutions and businesses across all 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The CASP licence, once fully approved, will work in conjunction with Ripple's existing EU Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence, also held in Luxembourg. Together, these authorisations will allow European banks, fintechs, and corporates to access Ripple's cryptoasset and stablecoin payments infrastructure through a single integration for the first time, covering the complete payment cycle from collection and exchange through to payout.

In addition, the development is also intended to position Ripple to extend into broader cryptoasset activities across the EEA. Europe represents an established market for the company's products, with a client base spanning a number of larger financial institutions across the region, reflecting growing demand for digital asset services and infrastructure.

The CASP approval is issued under MiCA, the EU's regulatory framework for cryptoasset services. Full approval of the licence will render Ripple fully MiCA-compliant. Cassie Craddock, Managing Director for the UK and Europe at Ripple, noted that MiCA has contributed to a new wave of institutional digital asset adoption, with demand continuing to increase across the region. Craddock observed that financial market infrastructure is transitioning onchain, covering areas such as cross-border payments, settlement, collateral management, and tokenised assets, and that banks and fintechs are actively building digital asset capabilities to remain competitive.

Regulatory context and global licensing footprint

The Luxembourg CASP approval follows Ripple's receipt of an EMI licence and Cryptoasset Registration from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in January 2026, extending the company's regulatory reach across both the EU and the UK. The company currently holds more than 75 regulatory licences globally.

Matthew Osborne, Head of Policy for the UK and Europe at Ripple, acknowledged the constructive approach taken by the CSSF throughout the licensing process. Osborne noted Luxembourg's established position as a centre for financial services regulation in Europe, pointing to the jurisdiction's supervisory experience and proportionate framework for digital assets as key factors in selecting it as Ripple's European regulatory base.