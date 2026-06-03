TransferMate has selected BVNK as its stablecoin infrastructure partner, marking the company's first entry into digital asset payments across its global network.

Ireland-based TransferMate, a provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure, has announced a partnership with BVNK to integrate stablecoin payment capabilities across its global network for the first time. The integration will use BVNK's embedded wallet and payments infrastructure to provide on- and off-ramps for stablecoins pegged to USD, EUR, and other fiat currencies, alongside TransferMate's existing fiat payment capabilities.

TransferMate holds more than 100 payment licences and serves customers across APAC, the Americas, and Europe. Stablecoin services are expected to be rolled out to customers in the coming months.

Use cases and target sectors

The partnership targets sectors where cross-border payment speed, transparency, and cost are particularly relevant, including global payroll, e-commerce marketplaces, ERP, and procurement. A specific focus has been placed on the education sector, where TransferMate is an established provider of tuition payment infrastructure. Through the integration, educational institutions will be able to accept tuition payments from overseas students in stablecoins, providing an alternative to traditional cross-border payment methods that can carry higher costs and longer settlement times.

Africa and Latin America are cited as markets where stablecoin rails offer particular advantages, given the friction and cost associated with fiat cross-border payments in those corridors.

Stablecoin infrastructure model

BVNK's infrastructure provides the on- and off-ramp functionality that connects stablecoin rails to TransferMate's existing fiat payment workflows, allowing business customers to access digital asset payment options within their current systems without requiring separate integrations. The approach mirrors the model TransferMate already applies to fiat payments, maintaining a consistent experience across payment types.

For TransferMate, the partnership represents a first step into digital assets rather than a wholesale strategic pivot. The company frames the addition of stablecoins as expanding customer choice rather than replacing existing capabilities, with compliance standards maintained across both fiat and stablecoin rails.

No figures on the number of customers expected to adopt stablecoin functionality or the value of transactions anticipated through the new rails have been disclosed.