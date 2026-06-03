Revolut has outlined plans for its US bank, targeting FDIC-insured accounts, stablecoins, and multi-currency services from 2027.

According to Reuters, Revolut's initial focus in the US will be on customers with cross-border financial needs. The app currently supports more than 30 currencies, and the company has indicated it will prioritise business and retail clients requiring access to multiple currencies, including the USD, INR, and various Latin American currencies.

This positioning aligns with Revolut's existing US customer base. Of the company's 75 million global clients, approximately one million are based in the US, a segment largely composed of users already familiar with the platform through prior experience in Europe, Latin America, or Asia.

Financial scale and corporate context

The announcement comes as the company applied for a US ​national bank charter in March. The US bank charter application represents a significant step in Revolut's long-term effort to expand beyond its position as a European neobank into one of the world's most competitive retail banking markets. FDIC insurance, which guarantees eligible deposits up to USD 250.000 per depositor, is a standard expectation among US retail banking customers and a prerequisite for competing with established institutions.

The stablecoin offering, if approved and launched, would place Revolut within a growing cohort of financial institutions exploring dollar-denominated digital assets as part of retail banking propositions, a trend gaining regulatory traction in the US following ongoing legislative efforts to establish a federal stablecoin framework. The financial institution is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritizing the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.