Singapore-based MetaComp has announced the completion of its Pre-A+ funding round, bringing total capital raised across two Pre-A rounds to USD 35 million in three months.

The round was backed by Alibaba, Spark Venture, and other institutional investors, with existing shareholders co-investing. Additionally, 100Summit Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser.

MetaComp operates a regulated platform combining fiat and stablecoin payment infrastructure with access to traditional and tokenised wealth management products, targeting global enterprises, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. The company is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token and Cross-border Money Transfer services.

Platform scale and expansion plans

According to company data, in 2025, MetaComp processed over USD 10 billion in payments and over-the-counter volume across more than 13 stablecoins. Its Client Asset Management Platform runs at a monthly rate of over USD 1 billion and accounts for more than USD 500 million in wealth assets. The company reported full-year net profitability in 2025. Combined with operating cash flows, the latest funding brings immediately available liquidity to over USD 100 million.

The new capital will be used to expand MetaComp's StableX Network, its institutional settlement and liquidity infrastructure, across high-growth corridors in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company also plans to accelerate development of an Agent-Skills-MCP architecture based on the Model Context Protocol standard, designed to support agentic payment and wealth services.

The group's affiliate, Alpha Ladder Finance, holds MAS Capital Markets Services and Recognised Market Operator licences, covering securities and capital markets products. Through its PayX and WealthX offerings, the platform enables institutions to move, convert, safeguard, and manage capital across fiat and digital asset classes within a single regulated architecture.

Commenting on the news, Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, said the company was built on the conviction that the future of cross-border finance lies in an integrated architecture where fiat rails and stablecoin networks operate as one, and that the funding reflects institutional confidence in that thesis.