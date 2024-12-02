Mastercard has announced the launch of the Mastercard Crypto Partner Program, a global initiative designed to foster collaboration between the payments network and participants across the digital asset ecosystem.

According to the official press release, the programme brings together more than 85 crypto-native companies, payments providers, and financial institutions to shape the development of on-chain payment solutions and support their integration into mainstream commerce.

Participants include a broad cross-section of the digital asset industry, spanning blockchain infrastructure providers, custody platforms, stablecoin issuers, compliance technology firms, card programme managers, and neobanks. Among those named are Anchorage Digital, BitGo, Circle, Fireblocks, Paxos, Ripple, Taurus, Chainalysis, PayPal, Worldpay, Marqeta, Solana, Polygon, and Binance, alongside a range of smaller and emerging players.

Collaboration framework and strategic direction

Through the programme, participants will engage with Mastercard teams on the design and direction of future products and services, with a focus on translating on-chain innovation into scalable, compliant use cases that can operate across markets. Mastercard has indicated that the programme is intended to facilitate two-way exchange, allowing insights from firms actively building on-chain to inform Mastercard's own product development, while providing participants with access to Mastercard's global network and established standards.

Furthermore, the initiative builds on Mastercard's existing digital asset collaboration infrastructure, including its Start Path blockchain and digital assets track and its Engage platform, which includes a dedicated crypto card programme. The new programme extends this approach into a more structured, cross-industry forum.

Mastercard frames the launch within the context of digital assets moving beyond speculative use cases into practical financial applications, including cross-border remittances, B2B money transfers, payouts, and settlement. The company describes its role as enabling trust, setting standards, and connecting on-chain systems with the infrastructure that underpins everyday payments at global scale.

Recently, Mastercard also teamed up with Bitget Wallet to scale the latter's crypto payment card to 11 Latin American countries, providing users with a USD-denominated, stablecoin-based payment solution with a zero-fee structure within monthly limits. Building on an earlier launch, the expansion covered Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Paraguay.