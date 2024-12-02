Bitget Wallet has announced a partnership with Mastercard to expand its crypto payment card to 11 Latin American countries, offering users a USD-denominated, stablecoin-based payment solution with a zero-fee structure within monthly limits.

The expansion builds on an earlier launch in Brazil and now covers Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The card operates on the Mastercard global network and is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Back in July 2025, Bitget Wallet and Mastercard, together with infrastructure provider Immersve, introduced the crypto-linked card to enable users to make payments from their digital wallets at merchants that accepted Mastercard across the world. The main goal of the launch was to optimise the use of crypto cards. A few months later, Bitget Wallet rolled out the crypto card in select Asia Pacific markets.

Fee structure and stablecoin payment model

The Bitget Wallet Card allows users to spend stablecoins held within their wallet for USD-denominated purchases, without incurring deposit, foreign exchange, conversion, or annual fees within the applicable monthly limit. Settlement exchange rates are aligned with Google's real-time rates. Bitget Wallet states the card can reduce hidden payment costs by approximately 1.7% compared to traditional bank cards, a figure attributed primarily to the elimination of foreign exchange and conversion charges.

The product targets a segment of Latin American consumers who hold stablecoins as a store of value or means of exchange but face friction when converting to fiat for everyday spending. Exchange rate volatility and high transaction costs remain persistent challenges across several markets in the region, where stablecoin adoption has grown notably in countries with currency instability, such as Argentina.

The launch represents a broader push by Bitget Wallet to embed crypto assets into real-world spending scenarios, positioning stablecoin-based payment cards as a practical alternative to conventional banking products in markets where financial access and currency stability remain concerns.