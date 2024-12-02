Bitget Wallet has announced the official launch of Bitget Wallet Card in selected Asia-Pacific markets, expanding its crypto payment offerings it’s the region.

The Bitget Wallet Card was designed to make crypto spendable in daily life through the process of connecting self-custodied digital assets directly to Mastercard's merchants and Visa's network of several countries across the globe.

Following this announcement, customers and users will have the possibility to apply for the card through the Bitget Wallet app, as well as receive instant approval via fully digital onboarding, and add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for global acceptance. Transactions are set to be funded instantly through onchain swaps and deposits into USDT and USDC, while top-ups are free of charge.

More information on the Bitget Wallet’s crypto card launch in Asia-Pacific

According to the official press release, the launch comes as Asia-Pacific has emerged as a fast-growing crypto market globally, with onchain activity rising 69% year-over-year to USD 2.36 trillion. At the same time, the region has become a hub for both institutional stablecoin adoption and retail payments, with Southeast Asia currently driving remittance flows and developed markets like Japan and Australia demanding transparent, cost-efficient payment solutions.

Through the process of combining Bitget Wallet's self-custodial reach and global partner payment rails, the Bitget Wallet Card aims to bridge blockchain-native assets with mainstream finance across the region. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. Furthermore, the launch is expected to strengthen the institution’s strategy of combining self-custody, compliance, and real-world utility, giving users a single gateway to spend, save, and earn with digital assets.