TZ APAC has integrated Coinbase's x402 payment protocol on Etherlink, enabling pay-per-request API monetisation using on-chain stablecoins.

Following this announcement, TZ APAC has deployed support for x402, the open-source payment protocol developed by Coinbase, on Etherlink, the EVM-compatible interface for Tezos. The integration, named Tez402, allows any Etherlink API to function as a pay-per-request endpoint, settling transactions in on-chain stablecoins without subscriptions, invoicing, or intermediaries.

Reviving HTTP 402 for internet-native payments

According to the announcement, x402 operates by activating the long-dormant HTTP 402 'Payment Required' status code, a standard originally defined in the HTTP specification but left largely unused. When a client requests access to a protected endpoint, the server responds with payment instructions embedded in standard HTTP headers. The client then submits an on-chain crypto payment, and access is granted upon confirmation, as the model removes the need for traditional billing infrastructure, making it particularly suited to machine-to-machine transactions and automated workflows.

TZ APAC has adapted the original Coinbase implementation specifically for Etherlink, adding a facilitator layer and a Permit2 proxy. These components allow payments to be made using ERC-20 tokens while keeping the flow non-custodial and destination-locked, meaning funds cannot be redirected outside the agreed settlement path.

Target use cases and ecosystem positioning

The integration targets several developer and infrastructure segments. API and SaaS teams will be given the possibility to add pay-per-request billing without managing subscription logic. In addition, Web3 applications built on Etherlink will gain a mechanism to monetise endpoints directly, while wallet providers, SDK developers, and infrastructure teams are set to have a concrete integration reference. TZ APAC has also positioned the implementation as a reference build for hackathon participants and ecosystem contributors working within the Tezos network.

The broader framing positions x402 as infrastructure for what TZ APAC describes as an 'agentic economy', representing environments where autonomous software agents transact independently, in real time, at a scale and frequency that makes traditional payment rails impractical. On-chain stablecoin settlement with no subscription overhead is intended to address precisely these constraints.

At the moment, the Tez402 integration is live on Etherlink mainnet. Developers can settle transactions using the TZ APAC facilitator or configure their own, as full implementation documentation is available via the quick-start guide published by TZ APAC.