BitGo Europe GmbH, a Germany-based subsidiary of BitGo, Inc., has announced the availability of its Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering across the European Economic Area (EEA), targeting regulated fintechs and banks seeking to embed digital asset capabilities into their products.

The expansion builds on CaaS availability already established in the US through BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association. The EEA rollout is underpinned by BitGo Europe GmbH's licensing framework under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), enabling businesses across all 30 EEA countries to offer compliant crypto services through BitGo's modular APIs and webhooks.

Capabilities and infrastructure

The CaaS offering allows financial institutions to embed crypto functionality, including buying, selling, and holding digital assets, directly within their own user interfaces, without building the underlying infrastructure independently. Core components include multi-asset wallet infrastructure backed by qualified custody, API-based KYC onboarding flows, trading and settlement functionality, and fiat-to-crypto on/off-ramp connectivity via SEPA. Custodial wallets carry insurance coverage of up to USD 250 million, subject to terms and conditions. The platform also includes configurable policy controls, including spending limits and permission management, alongside 24/7 technical support.

The launch comes as MiCAR provides, for the first time, a harmonised regulatory framework for crypto-asset service providers operating across EU member states, reducing the need for institution-by-institution national licensing and lowering the compliance barrier for market entry.

Commenting on the announcement, Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo, said the expansion enables regulated businesses to bring crypto products to market faster without compromising on security, controls, or operational resilience. Adding to this, Brett Reeves, Head of EMEA at BitGo, noted that the offering combines qualified custody with configurable governance controls to meet the expectations of European institutional clients.

The news comes on the heels of BitGo's announcement regarding its selection to provide stablecoin infrastructure services and support distribution for SoFiUSD, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by SoFi Bank. Through its Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform, the company was set to offer the technology and operational infrastructure assisting SoFi Bank's issuance of SoFiUSD.