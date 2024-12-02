Bitget Wallet has partnered with Mastercard and infrastructure provider Immersve to roll out a crypto-linked card.

The new card will allow users to make payments from their digital wallets at millions of merchants that accept Mastercard around the world, with the aim of simplifying the use of crypto cards.

Making crypto payments more accessible

The crypto card will be available through the Bitget Wallet apps, supporting real-time funding via onchain swaps and deposits. Utilising Mastercard Digital First technology, customers can apply for the card digitally and add it to their e-wallets within minutes for use at physical and online stores.

The transactions are powered by Immersve, a Mastercard-licensed issuer, and settled onchain through crypto fiat conversion, while adhering to KYC and AML requirements. The card will be launched in the UK and EU first, with plans to expand into LATAM, Australia, and New Zealand.

The launch comes as the payments ecosystem makes efforts to connect financial mainstream services with blockchain-backed solutions. Bitget Wallet believes the card is a way to extend self-custodied assets into everyday commerce, including optional incentives such as transaction-based rewards, yield on idle balances in wallet, and one-time bonuses for completing identity verification.

The company aims to make crypto payments as secure and convenient as traditional transactions, and, with this partnership, its users can pay with crypto anywhere Mastercard is accepted. This move follows an increasing demand for real-world crypto use cases, and the companies want to offer the infrastructure to make this goal possible.

Mastercard mentioned that digital wallets are becoming as ubiquitous as email addresses, and it is committed to working with companies like Bitget Wallet and Immersve to transform crypto payments into simpler, more secure, and accessible experiences. Immersive shares these values, saying that it aims to bridge the gap between Web3 and TradFi, allowing users to spend crypto as easily as they spend fiat globally.