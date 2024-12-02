Cross River Bank, a financial technology infrastructure provider, has introduced a new solution designed to facilitate stablecoin payments.

Integrated with Cross River’s real-time core platform, COS, the offering enables the movement of value across traditional fiat rails and blockchain networks. This unified system allows companies to leverage stablecoins for payments, treasury management, merchant payouts, and on/off ramps, while maintaining compliance with federal banking regulations.

The new infrastructure addresses the fragmentation in money movement between fiat and blockchain networks. Previously, companies often relied on multiple vendors, pre-funding requirements, or rebuilding ledgers to manage cross-chain and fiat transactions. By consolidating these functions into a single, interoperable system, Cross River aims to reduce operational complexity, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-market for financial services providers.

Stablecoin adoption and market context

Stablecoin usage continues to grow rapidly. Global stablecoin transaction volumes exceeded USD 20 trillion annually by 2024, highlighting the growing adoption of digital assets for payments and settlement. Analysts estimate that the number of businesses accepting stablecoins or exploring blockchain-based financial services has increased by over 35% year-over-year. Despite this growth, many organisations face challenges in integrating blockchain technology with traditional banking infrastructure due to regulatory and operational hurdles.

Cross River’s platform is designed to address these challenges. It provides real-time, secure, and compliant access to stablecoin capabilities, enabling fintech companies, enterprises, and crypto-native businesses to transact without pre-funding or relying on fragmented vendor solutions. The infrastructure supports programmability and transparency, allowing for automated and auditable transactions while maintaining the oversight of a federally regulated bank.

The platform also facilitates scalability for businesses. For example, enterprise clients can process thousands of transactions per second across multiple chains, while maintaining consistent reporting and regulatory compliance. In addition, by integrating with existing treasury systems, organisations can optimise liquidity management and reduce capital inefficiencies associated with traditional pre-funding requirements.