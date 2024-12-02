InstaXchange has chosen Mangopay to support its fiat-to-crypto multi-currency payments and offer localised experiences to its global users.

Mangopay will deliver all fiat payment and virtual IBAN services, as well as wallet infrastructure, global multi-currency coverage, and local payment method offerings, which include Bancontact, iDEAL, BLIK, and Tink. This will allow InstaXchange to support businesses and individuals to instantly buy, sell, and exchange crypto with fiat through multiple payment methods, subject to processing times and compliance verification processes.

Multi-currency on-ramp payments

The virtual banking environment provided by Mangopay will allow the crypto platform’s users to hold a local EU country virtual IBAN linked to their account. Deposits sent to this account are received and held by Mangopay in a secure framework, and the money can be used to buy crypto on InstaXchange.

InstaXchange will also leverage Mangopay’s fraud prevention solution and its profiling features with AI-assisted monitoring tools to reduce exposure to fraud for both users and the platform. This, along with the multi-currency setup, allows users to safely and conveniently fund their crypto purchases and get payouts in their home currency, with all fiat balances held and processed by the fintech.

Wallets and virtual IBANs complement each other in the crypto industry, offering real-time fund availability, automated checks, multi-currency use, and compliance. This is essential for InstaXchange, which serves users across different markets who want a flexible way to move between fiat and crypto.

Crypto adoption is strengthening, and on-ramps have become a gateway for companies and users alike. Within this landscape, Mangopay and InstaXchange provide an infrastructure built for current needs and ready for what’s ahead. The crypto firm joins the increasing number of companies from Mangopay’s network, reflecting how the fintech’s infrastructure can support both traditional and digital assets. The company remains committed to expanding its features and supporting emerging markets such as crypto, enabling platforms to manage complex multi-party payments with more control.