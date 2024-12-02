NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Cross River unveils stablecoin settlement platform with Highnote

CP

Claudia Pincovski

18 Dec 2025 / 3 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipbanksstablecoinblockchainpayments
Countries:
United States of America

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Exodus, M0, and MoonPay launch digital dollar for daily payments

19 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto exchange Hashkey raises USD 206 million in Hong Kong IPO

18 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Series B brings RedotPay USD 107 million in funding

18 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Cross River unveils stablecoin settlement platform with Highnote

18 Dec 2025 / 3 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bitvavo partners with SG-FORGE to launch MiCA-compliant EU stablecoins

17 Dec 2025 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The Digital Euro: four futures that will reshape Europe’s payment landscape

16 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 2)

15 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)

12 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The UK’s approach to stablecoins – is its fintech edge slipping away?

09 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

2025 in review: 7 key trends shaping digital assets in finance

08 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright