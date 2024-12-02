Visa launches its Stablecoins Advisory Practice

Visa has launched its Stablecoins Advisory Practice offering by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), offering insights and recommendations for users.

The information provided for banks, fintechs, merchants, and businesses of all sizes is regarding market fit, strategy, and implementation in a time when the stablecoin market cap surpassed USD 250 trillion. Visa’s settlement volume also increased as businesses turn to the company’s new solution to unlock great opportunities.

Leveraging stablecoin growth

The Stablecoins Advisory Practice delivers a range of services designed to offer strategies and implementation amidst stablecoin growth and emerging regulations. Leveraging VCA’s global network of consultants, data scientists, and product experts, the practice offers stablecoin training and market trend programmes, strategy development and market entry planning, and technology enablement for integrations, as well as use case sizing and go-to-market planning.

The solution is part of Visa’s mission to modernise global payments through blockchain and stablecoin initiatives. Back in 2023, the company was one of the first payment networks to pilot stablecoin settlement using USDC. Currently, Visa has over 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programmes in more than 40 countries, with Visa Direct’s pilots allowing businesses in certain regions to pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and send payouts with stablecoin wallets.

Visa believes that a comprehensive strategy for stablecoins is key in the current digital landscape, as clients seek guidance because they want to better navigate change within payments and beyond. The company expressed positive feelings regarding its latest launch, saying it supports clients to stay agile and competitive as the industry evolves.

Navy Federal Credit Union, Visa’s client, mentioned that stablecoins are an opportunity to improve financial health for its clients, representing lower costs and faster payments. With Visa’s support, companies like Navy Federal Credit Union, Pathward, and others can evaluate how this new tech fits into their broader strategies. Pathward said that the solution utilises Visa’s scale, expertise, and consultants to offer innovative solutions that leverage stablecoins for insights and recommendations.