Rumble and Tether have launched a non-custodial crypto wallet enabling audiences to tip content creators in cryptocurrency.

The Rumble Wallet is integrated directly into the video-sharing platform and supports Tether (USDT), Tether Gold (XAUt), and Bitcoin at launch. The wallet enables direct payments to creators without payment processors or traditional banking intermediaries. Rumble operates a video platform listed on Nasdaq under ticker RUM, whilst Tether is a stablecoin issuer operating in the digital assets sector.

Wallet infrastructure and custody model

The wallet is built using Tether's Wallet Development Kit (WDK), a toolkit designed to enable platforms to deploy crypto wallets without relying on centralised custodians. The non-custodial architecture means users maintain control of private keys rather than transferring custody to the platform. This represents the first commercial deployment of Tether's WDK technology.

The integration allows Rumble's user base to send cryptocurrency payments directly within the platform's existing interface, removing the need for external wallet applications or separate crypto infrastructure. The wallet supports stablecoin transactions through USDT, gold-backed tokens via XAUt, and Bitcoin for standard cryptocurrency transfers.

Fiat conversion and payment rails

MoonPay provides on-ramp and off-ramp services for the Rumble Wallet, enabling users to convert between cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods. The integration supports credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo as funding sources for cryptocurrency purchases and withdrawal destinations for converting crypto holdings to fiat currency.

The US-based payment infrastructure provider, founded in 2019, holds a New York BitLicense and money transmitter licences across multiple US states, alongside MiCA authorisation in the EU. MoonPay reports serving more than 30 million customers across 180 countries.

The wallet launch reflects growing integration of cryptocurrency payment functionality into content platforms as creators seek alternative monetisation channels beyond traditional advertising revenue and platform-mediated payment systems.