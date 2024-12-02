Crypto.com and Stripe have partnered to enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments through an integrated checkout solution.

The partnership integrates Crypto.com Pay into Stripe's checkout system, allowing millions of businesses using Stripe to accept payments directly from customers' crypto holdings. Crypto.com becomes the first cryptocurrency platform to be integrated with Stripe for direct balance payments.

Payment processing and conversion

Through the integration, customers can pay using their preferred cryptocurrency or stablecoins at checkout. Stripe converts these crypto payments into the merchant's preferred local currency, which is then deposited into their bank account alongside traditional payment methods. The solution is designed to remove technical barriers for businesses wanting to accept digital assets without managing cryptocurrency directly.

The partnership also includes Crypto.com using Stripe as a payment acquirer. This arrangement will enable Crypto.com customers to purchase cryptocurrency using credit and debit cards. The integration supports Crypto.com's expansion of card-based services in the US market, including processing for purchases made with Crypto.com-branded credit and debit cards.

The collaboration reflects growing infrastructure development around cryptocurrency payments, as payment processors and crypto platforms work to bridge traditional and digital finance systems for merchant acceptance.