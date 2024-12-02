BVNK has announced that it has secured direct access to the EU’s Single Euro Payments Area scheme through the Bank of Lithuania’s CENTROlink system.

Following this announcement, the integration is set to allow BVNK to provide its customers with direct 24/7 access to instant EUR payments, with transactions being expected to be settled securely in under 10 seconds and 99% completed in less than five seconds.

Furthermore, the direct SEPA access will remove intermediaries in the payments flow and mitigate delays caused by downtime associated with other providers, which means that BVNK will have control over settlement speed, uptime, and operational standard so that its customers and clients can securely and efficiently move between traditional EUR payment rails and blockchain-based settlement within a single interface.

Enabling instant EUR settlements and bridging traditional payment rails with secure stablecoin infrastructure

According to the official press release, the integration has successfully completed its pilot phase and is currently fully tested. By the end of 2026, BVNK expects that 96% of payments are set to be processed fully automatically through the use of this connection, with payout success rates being expected to exceed 95%. At the moment, the platform also meets SEPA settlement requirements and is ready to scale.

Furthermore, officials of the company mentioned that payments should move in a secure and quick way in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in the ever-evolving market. With this in mind, BVNK aims to further develop a modern payments stack that lets businesses move between fiat and stablecoins without friction, delays, or operational complexity. Furthermore, the direct access to SEPA represents an important step in the strategy of enabling those benefits for the company’s customers.

The initiative will allow BVNK to enable instant EUR settlements, as well as bridge traditional payment rails with stablecoin infrastructure for customers across the globe. As the company will focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry, the service is currently rolling out to BVNK’s EU and worldwide customer base, with plans for the UK and US availability to follow.