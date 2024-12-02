Crypto.com has announced its partnership with Kyobo Lifeplanet in order to accelerate the secure and efficient digital asset adoption in the region of Korea.

Following this announcement, the partnership is set to explore new ways to expand access to digital assets and optimise customer value through integrated, secure, and digital‑first financial experiences.

In addition, under the agreement and subject to compliance with local requirements, Crypto.com and Kyobo Lifeplanet are expected to assess opportunities in order to introduce a program that enables Kyobo Lifeplanet to refer eligible users to Crypto.com’s platforms, with potential benefits for several clients who complete all relevant local onboarding procedures and meet the prescribed activity thresholds.

The partnership is also expected to develop a point‑exchange mechanism that would give Kyobo Lifeplanet customers the possibility to convert existing reward points into digital assets or platform points on applicable Crypto.com services.

Expanding digital‑first financial experiences through referral and point‑exchange programs

According to the official press release, beyond these initiatives, Crypto.com and Kyobo Lifeplanet will continue to explore a broader strategic collaboration between the parties, including the overall development of new digital financial products, while also assessing potential embedded‑insurance models, and coordinating marketing efforts. Both institutions are expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, this collaboration represents an important development in digital customer experience through the process of connecting digital insurance with global virtual assets. With this in mind, Kyobo Lifeplanet is set to continue to expand optimised service development and strategic partnerships based on its differentiated competitiveness in the rapidly evolving financial environment.