Bitvavo, a EUR-spot crypto exchange, has partnered with SG-FORGE, the crypto-asset subsidiary of Societe Generale Group and a European stablecoin issuer.

As part of this collaboration, Bitvavo will list EUR CoinVertible and USD CoinVertible, two stablecoins issued by SG-FORGE that are fully compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The listing expands access to regulated digital assets for both retail and institutional users across Europe.

The partnership reflects a shared focus on regulatory alignment, transparency, and the development of compliant digital financial infrastructure. With MiCA now providing a harmonised regulatory framework across the European Union, demand for regulated stablecoins has increased among market participants seeking legal certainty, reduced counterparty risk, and operational resilience. By integrating EUR and USD CoinVertible, Bitvavo broadens its stablecoin offering while reinforcing its position as a compliant gateway to crypto markets.

Growing demand for MiCA-compliant stablecoins in Europe

The European crypto market has continued to mature, with estimates suggesting that more than 30 million individuals across the EU have engaged with digital assets. Daily trading volumes on regulated European exchanges regularly reach several billion euros, driven by spot trading, derivatives, and stablecoin-based liquidity pairs. Globally, the stablecoin market has exceeded a total supply of approximately USD 225 billion, with euro-denominated stablecoins representing a smaller but rapidly expanding segment as regulatory clarity improves.

MiCA-compliant stablecoins such as EUR CoinVertible and USD CoinVertible are designed to meet strict requirements around reserve backing, governance, disclosure, and issuer supervision. These features are increasingly important for institutional participants, including asset managers, corporates, and payment service providers. On-chain settlement using regulated stablecoins can reduce transaction costs, enable near-instant settlement, and support interoperability with decentralised finance protocols.

For Bitvavo users, the availability of institutional-grade stablecoins enables a range of use cases, including trading, payments, liquidity management, and participation in DeFi applications. Stablecoins pegged to major fiat currencies also play a central role in risk management, allowing market participants to move efficiently between volatile crypto assets and more stable digital representations of fiat money.

SG-FORGE continues to expand the distribution of its stablecoins across centralised exchanges, decentralised finance ecosystems, and tokenisation platforms. This approach supports broader adoption of regulated digital currencies within real-world financial workflows. By combining Bitvavo’s European user base with SG-FORGE’s expertise in tokenised assets and banking-grade infrastructure, the collaboration contributes to the development of a more transparent, compliant, and accessible digital finance ecosystem in Europe.