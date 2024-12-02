Social media and online video platform YouTube has enabled its creators in the US to receive payouts in PayPal’s stablecoins.

As confirmed by May Zabaneh, the head of crypto at PayPal, in an announcement to Fortune, the option is live and, currently, can be utilised only by US creators. A spokesperson for Google, which is the owner of YouTube, also attested to this, saying that the platform has included payouts for users in PayPal’s stablecoin. However, no further comments were provided on the matter.

As an existing customer of PayPal, YouTube already leverages the company’s payout service, which supports large organisations in paying gig workers and contractors. Payment recipients’ ability to get their checks in PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, was included in the third quarter of 2025, more specifically in June 2025.

Following this, YouTube provided that option to creators, who obtain a share of earnings from the content they post on the platform, as mentioned by May Zabaneh. She also added that this move allows YouTube to benefit from the capabilities of crypto without having to directly implement it, thus removing the complexities linked with it.

The soaring interest in stablecoins

YouTube’s decision to add this option and its interest in stablecoins follow similar moves from other big tech companies. Pegged to underlying assets such as the USD, the digital tokens have long been a part of the crypto sector. However, over the past year, stablecoins have substantially grown in popularity, bringing them to the mainstream.

This increase was also influenced by President Donald Trump signing into law a new bill regulating the crypto assets, namely the GENIUS Act. The passing of the bill in July 2025 marked a substantial advancement in regulating the sector.

When it comes to PayPal, the company positioned itself among the earlier movers in crypto, together with large tech firms. For example, back in 2020, PayPal allowed users to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Fast forward to 2023, the company rolled out the PYUSD stablecoin, which, according to CoinGecko, holds a market capitalisation of approximately USD 4 billion.