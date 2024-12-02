Volt and BVNK support stablecoin checkout acceptance

Volt has entered a partnership with BVNK to introduce stablecoin payment acceptance at checkout for its merchants.

The move marked an expansion of Volt’s payment options beyond traditional fiat rails. The rollout represents the first phase of a wider collaboration between the two companies and will allow merchants using Volt’s platform to accept regulated digital assets for incoming payments.

The stablecoin pay-in functionality is designed primarily for merchants operating across borders and in digital-first environments, where payment speed and predictability are critical. By integrating BVNK’s stablecoin infrastructure, Volt aims to support merchants that process frequent international transactions and serve customers who already hold digital assets.

The companies indicated that the offering is particularly relevant for online marketplaces, trading and investment platforms, and remittance providers, where stablecoins can reduce friction associated with cross-border transfers. Digital goods and gaming businesses are also expected to benefit, as their customer bases increasingly transact using self-custodied digital assets rather than conventional bank accounts.

Stablecoins added as an alternative to card payments

According to Volt officials, the move is in line with a recent change in payment behaviour, with merchants seeking alternatives to card-dominated systems that can operate continuously and without reliance on legacy banking infrastructure. Stablecoins, they noted, provide a globally accessible settlement method that can complement existing fiat-based payment options rather than replace them.

BVNK representatives described the partnership as addressing demand from businesses with customers who expect faster and more direct payment experiences. They pointed to growing dissatisfaction with traditional payment systems that introduce delays, higher costs or geographic limitations, particularly for digital-native consumers.

The stablecoin acceptance feature is part of Volt’s general idea to build a rail-agnostic payments platform that supports both account-to-account transfers and digital asset rails. Volt operates across more than 30 markets in the UK, European Union and Australia, while BVNK provides stablecoin payment infrastructure covering custody, compliance and liquidity across multiple jurisdictions.