Ripple, a financial technology company specialising in blockchain-based payment solutions, has partnered with AMINA Bank, a Swiss crypto bank regulated by the Swiss FINMA.

The collaboration introduces Ripple Payments to AMINA Bank, making it the first European bank to implement Ripple’s licenced end-to-end payments infrastructure for its clients.

By integrating Ripple Payments, AMINA Bank aims to address the longstanding challenge of bridging traditional banking systems with blockchain networks. The new system allows clients to transfer funds and settle transactions more efficiently, reducing friction between conventional payment rails and digital asset platforms. This integration enables faster processing, lower costs, and increased reliability and transparency compared to traditional cross-border payment methods.

Many web3-focused businesses experience delays and limitations when interacting with legacy banking infrastructure, particularly for cross-border stablecoin transactions. Traditional correspondent banking networks are not designed to support both fiat and digital asset rails simultaneously. The implementation of Ripple Payments is expected to reduce cross-border transaction friction, offering AMINA Bank’s clients a competitive edge in the growing crypto and digital finance sectors.

Expanding global payment capabilities

The partnership aligns with AMINA Bank’s strategy to adopt advanced technology in its core banking services. Ripple Payments provides access to a global payment network covering more than 90% of daily foreign exchange markets and handling over USD 95 billion in transaction volume. The solution supports multiple currencies and stablecoins, including Ripple USD (RLUSD), enabling rapid payouts and simple integration for both crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions.

The collaboration allows AMINA Bank to act as a key on-ramp for digital asset innovators seeking to interact with traditional financial systems while maintaining compliance, security, and operational resilience.

This agreement builds on the existing relationship between Ripple and AMINA Bank, which previously positioned AMINA Bank as the first global bank to support RLUSD custody and trading services.