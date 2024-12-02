Trust Wallet adds Revolut payments for crypto purchases in Europe

Trust Wallet has added Revolut as a payment option for users purchasing cryptocurrencies within its self-custody wallet.

In essence, the integration allows eligible users to buy digital assets directly in Trust Wallet using their Revolut accounts, with transactions processed instantly. The new feature enables Trust Wallet users to fund purchases using fiat currencies supported by Revolut in their respective jurisdictions. Transactions are subject to Revolut’s regional availability rules, and the Trust Wallet app displays only the payment methods available to the user based on location. Minimum purchases start at the equivalent of EUR 10, while individual transactions and daily limits are capped at EUR 23,000 per user.

At launch, the integration supports purchases of major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether and solana. Trust Wallet indicated that additional assets available through Revolut, including stablecoins such as USD Coin, are expected to be added over time.

Fiat-to-crypto funding through Revolut integration

According to representatives from Trust Wallet, the collaboration is intended to simplify the process of moving funds from traditional financial accounts into self-custodied wallets, particularly for European users who have historically relied on third-party payment processors or multiple applications to complete transactions. Revolut officials described the integration as part of the company’s broader effort to support digital asset access within regulated payment frameworks.

When using Revolut Pay as the payment method, Trust Wallet users are not charged additional platform fees, although standard blockchain network fees still apply. Transactions are completed through the Revolut app, where users authorise payments before funds are transferred to their Trust Wallet balances.

Trust Wallet operates as a non-custodial wallet, meaning users retain control over their private keys and assets throughout the process. Revolut, founded in the UK in 2015, provides banking, payments and investment services to more than 65 million customers globally and supports a growing range of cryptocurrency-related features within its app.