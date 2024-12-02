Stablecoin-based payment fintech RedotPay has announced that it has finalised a USD 107 million Series B funding round.

Led by Goodwater Capital, the funding round saw participation from Pantera Capital, Blockchain Capital, and Circle Ventures, as well as continued backing from existing investors. The oversubscribed round reflects RedotPay’s growth momentum and its position in the stablecoin application.

The Series B closely follows RedotPay’s funding round from September 2025, when it obtained USD 47 million and achieved unicorn status. New backing from Coinbase Ventures and a global technology entrepreneur came alongside commitments from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures.

Supporting the adoption of stablecoin payments

With portfolios across consumer fintech, blockchain infrastructure, and global payments, the aforementioned investors provide expertise that falls in line with RedotPay’s commitment to scale financial access through the adoption of stablecoin-based payments. Additionally, the company focuses its operations on making digital finance accessible, safe, and efficient.

Similar to the previous round, which brought its unicorn status, with the newly secured capital, RedotPay plans to fund its strategic acquisitions, which will, in turn, deepen its product and infrastructure capabilities. The company also intends to use the investment to obtain necessary licences and grow its compliance organisation to assist its entry into new markets.

Moreover, RedotPay aims to accelerate global hiring and expand its engineering, product, and compliance teams. Moving forward, the company seeks to continue to grow its geographic footprint while centring its operations on key regions. By improving its product offerings, RedotPay will bridge the gap between crypto and traditional payment ecosystems.

Talking about this latest milestone, Michael Gao, Co-Founder and CEO of RedotPay, emphasised the company’s goal to help users manage their finances more efficiently through stablecoin-enabled financial services. He added that, besides capital, RedotPay’s investors bring the expertise and resources that allow it to scale while maintaining compliance and facilitating optimal user experiences.