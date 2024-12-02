RedotPay reaches unicorn status with USD 47 mln funding round

RedotPay, a fintech focused on stablecoin-based payments, has closed a USD 47 million strategic funding round and achieved unicorn status. The financing included new backing from Coinbase Ventures and a global technology entrepreneur, alongside further commitments from Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures. The company, founded in April 2023, says it now operates across more than 100 markets and has grown to over 5 million users.

RedotPay’s services include stablecoin-linked cards, multi-currency wallets and cross-border payout solutions, with the firm reporting an annualised payments volume of around USD 10 billion. In June 2025, it launched its Global Payout service, enabling transfers of stablecoins and other digital assets into local bank accounts and e-wallets. According to the official press release, the feature has gained particular traction in regions such as Latin America.

Investor perspectives and future plans

Officials from RedotPay noted that the new funding would be directed towards strengthening compliance measures, advancing licencing efforts, and expanding international payment corridors in cooperation with banks, payment providers and other partners. They added that the involvement of Coinbase Ventures and the continued support of earlier investors reflect wider interest in the role of stablecoins in financial services.

Representatives from Galaxy Ventures commented that RedotPay’s ability to merge blockchain settlement with existing payment networks has helped the company gain a position in the sector. Coinbase Ventures, meanwhile, indicated that stablecoins could become central to the future of digital payments, with RedotPay contributing to wider adoption. Vertex Ventures also pointed to the firm’s infrastructure as a bridge between traditional finance and digital asset markets.

RedotPay positions itself as a payments provider using blockchain to deliver services to markets with limited access to conventional banking.