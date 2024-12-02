Visa Conecta has received approval from the Central Bank to operate in the foreign exchange market, aiming to expand operations in Brazil.

Following this announcement, the Central Bank (BC) has authorised Visa Conecta to operate in the foreign exchange market, allowing the company to operate with transactions of purchase and sale of foreign currencies.

In addition, this initiative will give Visa the possibility to expand the scope of services within the overall payments sector, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local landscape as well.

Optimising the payment experience in the country and accelerating its development strategy

Visa announced the launch of Visa Conecta in June 2025, aiming to drive further development in digital financial transaction solutions. With an initial focus on Open Finance, the new company was expected to offer the Pix Payment Initiation service through the use of a fluid and secure online journey, without redirection to the institution's application where the paying user has an account. The initiative also represented an important development in the implementation of the global Visa 2030 strategy, which has as one of the pillars to expand operations in payments and financial transactions beyond the use of cards.

Later in August 2025, Visa Conecta received the green light from the Central Bank (BC) to operate as a Payment Institution (PI). This strategy meant to give Visa Conecta's IP the possibility to operate in the electronic money issuer and Payment Transaction Initiator (ITP). The electronic money issuer license aimed to allow the company to manage prepaid payment accounts, while the ITP, in turn, represented a figure developed within Open Finance that aimed to initiate transactions outside the banking environment.