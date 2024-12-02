Riyadh Air has formed a strategic partnership with Mastercard covering payment products, business-to-business settlement, and travel technology development.

The Saudi Arabia-based airline announced that it will launch co-branded Mastercard credit and prepaid cards, implement a virtual card programme for travel trade settlements, and establish a joint centre of excellence for payments innovation. The partnership encompasses consumer payment products, airport services, and business payment solutions.

Consumer payment products and rewards structure

Riyadh Air will introduce co-branded Mastercard credit and prepaid cards for Saudi residents beginning in late 2026. The cards will enable holders to accumulate rewards redeemable for flights, upgrades, and travel-related benefits within the Riyadh Air ecosystem. Card management, application, activation, and rewards tracking will operate through the Riyadh Air mobile application.

The digital-first card programme is designed to integrate payment functionality with the airline's loyalty and booking systems. Riyadh Air, which has not yet commenced commercial operations, is developing its technology infrastructure without legacy systems, allowing for an integrated payment and rewards architecture from launch.

Business-to-business virtual card programme

Riyadh Air will deploy a virtual card system for travel agent and intermediary settlements, which the airline describes as the first airline-branded virtual card programme globally. The system is intended to process payments between the airline and travel distribution partners, targeting improved efficiency and reconciliation for business-to-business transactions.

Joint development and innovation centre

Mastercard and Riyadh Air will establish a centre of excellence focused on payment and travel technology development. The facility will function as a testing environment for new payment solutions and applications of emerging technologies in travel commerce. The centre is positioned to support product development, data analysis, and workforce training.

Riyadh Air serves as Saudi Arabia's second flag carrier alongside Saudia and is backed by the country's Public Investment Fund. The airline is part of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategy and tourism development initiatives under Vision 2030.

Mastercard's 2025 Travel Trends Report indicates increasing passenger traffic through Riyadh, reflecting infrastructure investment and business travel growth in Saudi Arabia. The partnership supports payment infrastructure development as the country expands its aviation and tourism sectors.

The collaboration between Riyadh Air and Mastercard follows similar partnerships between airlines and payment networks for co-branded card programmes and loyalty systems. Virtual card adoption for business travel payments has expanded among airlines and travel management companies seeking to optimise corporate payment processes.