8B has launched operations in Kazakhstan following completion of a pilot phase in 2025, targeting payment integration across tourism, outbound travel, and digital content sectors.

The Singapore-based fintech specialises in payment solutions using national fast payment systems and QR code infrastructure for banks and e-commerce platforms.

8B's expansion follows Kazakhstan's introduction of the Unified QR Code, which is expected to become mandatory for banks operating in the country. The company has previously deployed QR payment systems and cross-border interoperability projects in India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Three business lines target distinct payment flows

The first operational focus addresses inbound tourism payments. 8B will enable airlines, hotels, and booking platforms in Kazakhstan to accept payments from Chinese, Indian, and South Korean tourists using domestic payment methods, including WeChat Pay, Alipay, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Inbound tourist arrivals from these three markets exceeded one million visitors to Kazakhstan in 2025. SCAT Airlines has signed an agreement with 8B to implement the payment capability.

The second line targets outbound payments for Kazakhstani citizens travelling abroad. The service will allow users to pay via QR systems in Vietnam and Thailand, both ranking among popular destinations for Kazakhstani travellers. The functionality operates through partnerships with Kazakhstani banks.

The third segment enables payments for international online services using domestic payment instruments, including the Unified QR Code. The initial project involves integrating payments on a digital content platform headquartered in Singapore.

Local infrastructure and regulatory framework

8B plans to expand its physical presence in Kazakhstan and deploy technical infrastructure domestically. The company will process settlements with counterparties through Zesta LLP, a Kazakhstan-licensed payment organisation holding licence number 02-23-179.

The Unified QR Code system in Kazakhstan operates under the National Bank's supervision and aims to standardise QR-based payments across financial institutions. The system facilitates merchant payments and peer-to-peer transfers through a single technical standard.

8B's services address cross-border payment acceptance, which has historically required merchants to establish separate acquiring relationships with international card networks or digital wallet providers. QR-based solutions enable direct acceptance of foreign payment methods through local banking infrastructure.