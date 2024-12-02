UK-based issuer processing platform Thredd has extended its partnership with consumer wallet and prepaid card provider MuchBetter to support the latter’s market entry into Israel. The move follows earlier joint deployments in the UK and Canada, marking the third market in which Thredd provides processing infrastructure for MuchBetter’s programme.

Under the expanded arrangement, Thredd is delivering end-to-end processing support for MuchBetter’s prepaid card and digital wallet offering in Israel, covering transaction processing, security, and programme management. The current rollout enables consumers to load funds and make payments using both physical and virtual cards, with additional form factors anticipated as the programme scales.

Programme structure and regulatory framework

The Israeli programme issues on the Mastercard network and operates under MuchBetter’s UK licence, which has been approved by Mastercard for cross-border use in the market. This approach allows MuchBetter to enter the Israeli market without the need for a local licence, illustrating how established e-money licences in the UK can be leveraged to facilitate international expansion within framework agreements with payment schemes.

MuchBetter was originally founded to address payout experiences in digital commerce and has since broadened its offering to cover a wider range of consumer and corporate use cases. The company’s expansion strategy relies on the ability to deploy new market programmes efficiently while maintaining compliance and operational standards across geographies.

Thredd’s platform is designed to support multi-market programme launches from a single infrastructure layer, reducing the operational complexity typically associated with entering regulated markets. For MuchBetter, this means the ability to accelerate time to market in new territories while laying the groundwork for further regional expansion.

The Israel launch reflects broader trends in the prepaid and digital wallet segment, where providers are increasingly seeking scalable processing partners capable of supporting international growth without requiring separate technical integrations for each jurisdiction. As Open Banking frameworks and digital payment adoption continue to develop across the Middle East and North Africa region, the ability to operate across borders under a single licence and processing relationship may become a more prominent feature of market entry strategies.