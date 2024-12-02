Mambu has announced the expansion of its payments hub beyond Europe, extending coverage into markets across EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific following a sevenfold increase in payments processed year-on-year in 2025.

The Netherlands-based cloud banking platform has offered core banking infrastructure for more than 15 years, with payments representing a more recent addition to its product portfolio. Existing clients on the payments hub include Western Union, BCB Group, Flowe, and Spendesk.

Platform capabilities and operational benefits

Mambu Payments is an API-first payments hub with native straight-through processing, orchestration, liquidity management, and reconciliation capabilities. It provides managed connectivity to local and global payment schemes alongside composable payment workflows, enabling financial institutions to connect to new schemes and onboard partners up to six times faster than conventional approaches, according to the company.

The platform is designed to allow institutions to centralise payment processing and operations across schemes and markets through a single integration layer, reducing manual tasks and file handling while scaling on a cloud-native, event-driven architecture. The hub supports both established and emerging payment rails through a consistent operational experience regardless of the underlying scheme or jurisdiction.

Edouard Mandon, VP Payments at Mambu, noted that payments are simultaneously becoming more global and more local, with real-time processing adding further complexity to multi-market operations. The expansion of the payments hub is framed as a response to that complexity, giving institutions access to local schemes without requiring separate integration frameworks for each market.

Adding to this, Leon Stevens, VP EMEA at Mambu, described payments as a cornerstone of the company's current strategy, positioning the payments hub as an extension of Mambu's broader ambition to modernise core banking infrastructure across lending, deposits, and payments.

Market context

The expansion reflects broader demand among banks and fintechs for payments infrastructure that can operate across multiple jurisdictions without multiplying operational overhead. As real-time payment schemes proliferate across EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, financial institutions are increasingly seeking platforms that consolidate scheme connectivity and compliance management rather than building and maintaining separate integrations for each market. Mambu's move into payments puts it in a more direct competitive position relative to specialist payments infrastructure providers operating in those regions.