Currenxie has launched its business account solution in the UK, targeting small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to manage cross-border payments and enter international markets.

The Hong Kong-founded fintech, established in 2014, offers a multi-currency platform covering foreign exchange, bank and wallet payments, and Visa Business cards. The UK launch gives SMEs access to a real-time, 24-hour FX service and a single account through which they can send, collect, and manage payments across multiple currencies. Currenxie claims FX cost savings of up to 61% compared with competitors for cross-border transactions.

Regulatory standing and platform scale

Currenxie holds an Electronic Money Institution licence from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, as well as licences and registrations across multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the US. In the first quarter of 2025, the company received authorisation as an EMI from the Central Bank of Ireland, enabling it to operate across the European Economic Area from its Dublin regional office.

The company serves more than 14,000 clients across 100 countries and has processed over USD 17 billion in transfers for merchants across Europe, Asia, and North America since its founding. The total value of funds processed grew 23% year-on-year in 2025, surpassing USD 5 billion in annual payment volume.

Market context

The UK launch comes at a time of mounting cost pressure on businesses operating internationally. The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply recently warned that consumer goods prices are likely to rise during 2026, with 22% of supply chain businesses reporting that shipping costs have increased by more than 10%. For SMEs managing cross-border supplier relationships, foreign exchange costs represent one of the more controllable variables in an otherwise challenging cost environment.

Sam Coyne, CEO Europe at Currenxie, noted that businesses operating globally face persistent challenges around payment costs, delivery speed, and transparency, and that access to cost-effective cross-border payment solutions is a material factor in an SME's ability to access international suppliers and scale into new markets. Currenxie builds and maintains its payments technology stack in-house, which the company says provides full control over its product development and cost structure.