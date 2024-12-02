Triple-A and Mastercard have announced a collaboration to integrate Mastercard Move's cross-border payment solutions into Triple-A's remittance-as-a-service platform.

The partnership targets banks, fintechs, and telecoms service providers in Europe, enabling them to launch global remittance services with near real-time payouts and faster settlement. Financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America can also use Triple-A's infrastructure to offer Europe-to-home-market remittance services, addressing the needs of diaspora communities sending money across those corridors.

Platform capabilities and target markets

Mastercard Move is Mastercard's portfolio of money movement solutions for cross-border payments. By integrating it into Triple-A's platform, European financial institutions and service providers gain access to expanded payout reach, improved liquidity, and secure settlement across key remittance corridors. Triple-A holds a payment institution licence and operates a remittance-as-a-service model, allowing institutional clients to embed cross-border payment capabilities without building the underlying infrastructure independently.

The collaboration is designed to support the specific operational needs of telecoms providers and fintechs entering the remittance market, as well as established banks seeking to extend their international payout coverage. For institutions in the Middle East and Africa, the partnership provides a structured route to connect with European-based diaspora customers.

Eric Barbier, Founder and CEO of Triple-A, described the collaboration as an extension of the company's approach to simplifying global payments through interoperability across corridors. Tulsi Narayan, Executive Vice President for Commercial and New Payment Flows Europe at Mastercard, noted that remittances represent a critical financial lifeline for families globally and that the collaboration expands access to cross-border payment infrastructure for a broader range of service providers.

Market context

Remittance corridors between Europe and markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America represent some of the highest-volume international money transfer routes globally. The cost and speed of transfers along these corridors have long been areas of focus for regulators and industry participants alike. Partnerships that combine licensed payment infrastructure with established money movement networks are increasingly being used by financial institutions and fintechs seeking to enter or scale within these markets without the cost of building proprietary cross-border rails.