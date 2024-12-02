Kyle Sye, Head of Games at Bolt, noted that the market required a partner with direct operational experience inside games at scale rather than one focused solely on web shop checkout. He pointed to Toffee's track record of processing in-app payments ahead of the major platforms opening to alternative providers as evidence of the depth of compliance, fraud, and payment expertise that informed the decision to partner.

Dmitry Vysotski, Co-Founder and CEO of Toffee, emphasised that the company's origins in real-money gaming gave it direct exposure to challenges most payment providers are only beginning to face. He described virtual currency compliance, in-game fraud patterns, and refund mechanics within live applications as fundamentally different from web commerce, and said the partnership with Bolt offers game studios and app developers a route to global distribution that addresses that complexity from the outset.

Market context and regulatory drivers

Global in-app purchase revenue reached USD 167 billion in 2025, growing more than 10% year-on-year. The broader digital goods market, spanning online games, virtual goods, streaming, and digital content, was valued at USD 124 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 511 billion by 2031. Regulatory developments, including the EU Digital Markets Act and evolving app store policies, have accelerated developer demand for alternative payment infrastructure independent of platform operators.

Toffee's platform was originally built to serve real-money gaming before being extended to the wider freemium market. Beyond the Bolt partnership, the company reports a growing pipeline of game studio and app developer integrations.

Representatives from both companies will be present at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, running from 9 to 13 March 2025, where they will meet with game studios and app developers.