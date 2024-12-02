Rabea Ehrlich, Senior International Payment Manager at S. OLIVER GROUP discusses how merchants can balance choice, cost, and checkout efficiency.

What do you see as the biggest challenge in balancing a wide variety of payment methods with keeping checkout simple for customers?

Balancing a wide variety of payment methods with a simple checkout experience is one of the most nuanced challenges in modern retail. At S. OLIVER GROUP, we see it as a strategic balancing act between customer expectations, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.

Customers increasingly expect to see their preferred payment method – whether it’s a local wallet, BNPL option, or a specific card brand – available instantly. However, offering too many options at once can clutter the checkout and lead to decision fatigue. That’s why streamlining the checkout is essential.

One effective approach is to use dynamic payment method displays, which show only the most relevant options based on factors like location, device type, basket value, or purchase history. This keeps the experience intuitive while still offering choice. The same logic applies to intelligent pre-selection, which can guide users toward the most frictionless option.

From a long-term perspective, we’re investing in a modular payment architecture that allows us to test and roll out new methods quickly, without disrupting the customer journey. It’s not just about offering every method or adding more options; it’s about curating the right mix for each market and channel and continuously optimising based on performance data.

Ultimately, the goal is to make payments feel invisible, fast, secure, and tailored so customers can complete their purchase without hesitation or distraction.

What criteria or data points can merchants use to evaluate whether introducing a new payment method is worth the extra complexity at checkout?

Evaluating whether to introduce a new payment method requires a holistic view that goes far beyond checkout complexity. While user experience is critical, cost-effectiveness, strategic fit, and operational impact often carry more weight, especially when seeking stakeholder or management approval.

Merchants should begin by analysing customer demand and conversion impact: are there drop-offs at checkout that can be linked to missing payment options? Is there evidence that a specific method could unlock new customer segments or improve conversion rates? Competitive benchmarking also plays a role. If key competitors offer a payment method that’s gaining traction, it may be worth exploring.

Next, assess financial and operational metrics such as transaction fees, fraud risk, chargeback rates, and reconciliation effort. A payment method that’s popular but costly or operationally intensive may not be sustainable. We also evaluate cost vs. convenience: does the method reduce friction enough to justify the added complexity and investment? For example, a local wallet might boost conversion in a specific market, but if it adds too much complexity across other channels or back-office processes, the trade-off must be carefully weighed.

Finally, it’s important to consider scalability and future relevance. A method that aligns with broader trends, like Embedded Finance or omnichannel loyalty, may offer strategic value even if short-term ROI is modest. Piloting in selected markets or channels can help validate assumptions before full rollout.

In short, the decision should be data-driven, customer-centric, and strategically aligned. Checkout simplicity matters, but it’s only one part of a much larger equation.

How should merchants approach new payment trends (like wallets, BNPL, or instant payments) without overcomplicating the checkout experience?

New payment trends should be approached as part of a broader customer experience strategy, not just as tactical checkout enhancements or features. At S.OLIVER GROUP, we view payment methods as brand touchpoints: they should reflect convenience, trust, and relevance, and contribute to a seamless shopping journey.

To avoid overcomplicating the checkout, we focus on contextual relevance. Not every trend needs to be implemented across all markets or channels. Instead, we prioritise based on customer demographics, behavioural data, and regional preferences. For example, BNPL may drive conversion in ecommerce for higher basket values but offer limited value in fast-paced in-store environments.

I also always recommend relying on data-driven pilots to test adoption, conversion impact, and operational feasibility before scaling. This allows you to validate whether a trend truly enhances the customer journey or simply adds operational overhead. If a method doesn’t deliver measurable value, it’s not scaled.

Ultimately, payment methods should support the customer journey, not distract from it. That means integrating them seamlessly, offering choice without clutter, and ensuring every option adds value, whether through speed, flexibility, or familiarity.

In our view, the role of payments is evolving from a transactional necessity to a strategic touchpoint. When thoughtfully implemented, payments can reduce friction, build trust, and even differentiate the brand in a competitive retail landscape.

This editorial piece was first published in The Paypers' Global Ecommerce Report 2026, which provides a complete overview of key trends and strategies to help businesses worldwide succeed. Download your free copy today to explore in-depth insights on global ecommerce trends, the latest innovations in payment solutions, and strategies to stay ahead in a competitive market.

About the author

Rabea Ehrlich is Senior International Payment Manager at S.OLIVER GROUP, leading global payment strategy across online and offline channels. With deep expertise in international payment solutions and a payment consulting background, she focuses on optimising customer experience and operational efficiency. Prior to her current role, Rabea worked with a wide range of global companies across industries and business models, gaining diverse insights into payment innovation and strategic implementation.

About S.OLIVER GROUP

S.OLIVER GROUP is a leading European fashion company headquartered in Rottendorf, Germany. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, the group manages a diverse brand portfolio including s.Oliver, COMMA, and LIEBESKIND BERLIN. It delivers contemporary fashion across multiple channels, combining retail expertise with a customer-centric approach.