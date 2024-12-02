Green Banana and VR Payment partner for BNPL orchestration

Green Banana and VR Payment have partnered to consolidate BNPL solutions alongside cards and wallets in a single merchant dashboard.

Following this announcement, Green Banana and VR Payment have announced a collaboration aimed at enabling merchants to manage multiple BNPL solutions alongside other payment methods through a unified dashboard. The partnership also connects Green Banana's BNPLX.io orchestration platform with VR Payment's omnichannel payment infrastructure, consolidating transaction data, settlements, and reporting in one place.

Addressing fragmentation in BNPL management

According to the official press release, BNPL has become a standard component of checkout strategies across European markets, yet the landscape remains fragmented. Providers differ by country, billing model, and regulatory framework, leaving merchants to manage separate contractual relationships, reporting systems, and datasets. The integration between the two companies is designed to reduce that complexity.

Through a new interface connecting the two platforms, international BNPL providers are brought onto a shared infrastructure alongside credit cards, wallets, and other payment methods. At the same time, merchants using VR Payment's solution will be offered the possibility to incorporate European BNPL offerings directly into their existing payment portfolio without requiring separate integration work for each provider.

Capabilities and merchant benefits

The consolidated dashboard bundles transaction data, settlement information, and performance reporting, with the aim of simplifying oversight for merchants operating across multiple markets. For merchants already using VR Payment's omnichannel solution, the integration also provides access to payment methods including Wero, SEPA direct debit, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as point-of-sale solutions for physical retail.

Green Banana customers are set to gain reciprocal access to VR Payment's broader payment method portfolio through the same connection, allowing them to extend beyond BNPL into card and wallet acceptance.

In addition, the partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards payment orchestration as an infrastructure layer, reducing the operational burden on merchants managing diverse payment portfolios across European markets with differing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.